The RER A is equipped with a Single Command Centre

The key figures of the RER A

• Up to 1.3 million trips every day

• 5 branches served (Cergy-le-Haut, Poissy, Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Boissy – Saint-Léger and Marne-la-Vallée – Chessy.

• 7 departments and 41 municipalities crossed

• 46 stations

• More than 108 km of track

• 635 train departures every day

• 2,500 people work on the RER A (drivers, regulators, station agents, etc.)

• New offer implemented on the RER A and line L / Cergy Branch since the 2018 annual service:

– 90% punctuality in 2018, i.e. 3.7 points more than in 2017;

– 80% in the Cergy branch, i.e. 9.3 points more than in 2017.

More information on the RER A: