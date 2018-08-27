RER A summer works: the line is being modernised

2018 marks an important milestone in the summer work on the RER A: from 2019 until 2021, the work will no longer require a total closure of the line. This work will be carried out during partial interruptions of traffic scheduled in the evening and at weekends.

As a reminder, more than 1000 agents were deployed in the field to inform and guide travelers during this year's summer closure. In order to reduce the impact of this work on passengers as much as possible, 8 lines and metro, 5 bus lines and 2 tram lines have been reinforced. Finally, a shuttle between Charles de Gaulle – Etoile and La Défense has also been set up.

