The T3b is extended between Porte de la Chapelle and Porte d'Asnières
Île-de-France Mobilités inaugurated the 4.3 km extension of the T3B tram to Porte d'Asnières on 24 November 2018.In service since 2006, the tram line that already connects La Porte de Vincennes to the Porte de la Chapelle extends westwards, serving 8 new stations. This tram connects the municipalities of Saint-Denis, Saint-Ouen, Clichy, Levallois-Perret and Paris, for a space that has been completely redesigned in terms of comfort and quality of life.
Tram 3b opens its doors to you
Following the Boulevards des Maréchaux in the north-west part of Paris, this tramway has been designed to meet the public transport needs of residents and businesses in the area. On each side of the ring road, more than 90,000 homes and 109,000 jobs are served by this new section, thanks to an efficient and ecological mode of transport.
The project, which required an investment of 211 million euros, is becoming a reality after 4 years of work and development. These works are now making it possible to reinvent the district and prepare for tomorrow's mobility. The line, which is entirely financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, is operated by RATP.
An infrastructure at the service of Ile-de-France residents
This extension is far from being exclusively aimed at Parisians: the majority of trips made thanks to the T3 are between Paris and the suburbs, and 12% of the trips are between the suburbs. It therefore plays an essential role in the cohesion of the territory and ensures that passengers have an optimised journey between home and work.
The new stations of this extension will be 100% accessible, especially to people with disabilities. The trains are also suitable, with their low floor and spacious interior fittings.
The tram replaces the buses of the Petite Ceinture by offering a more reliable, regular and fast mode of transport. Thanks to its dedicated lane, the tram guarantees waiting time and travel time, while offering passengers greater comfort and a 100% electric ecological alternative to buses and cars.
The surrounding bus lines are also suitable for the extension of Tram 3b:
More vegetation, less noise, soft mobility: a real + for the environment
Île-de-France Mobilités has made the fight against pollution one of its priorities. This 100% electric tram avoids polluting gas emissions as much as possible. In addition, 25,000m2 of "green tape" has been installed along the rails, an eco-efficient lawn that consumes little water. 184 trees are also placed along the route, and wide pedestrian strips and 8.6 km of cycle paths frame the line for users of soft mobility. Cyclists will also find 484 parking spaces installed on the perimeter, as well as 11 Vélib' stations (including 3 new ones).
With 14 additional trains (financed by Île-de-France Mobilités to the tune of €48 million), each with a capacity of up to 300 passengers, the T3B line expects 90,000 additional passengers per day on this new section. This shift of passengers to this new mode of transport aims to reduce car traffic on the Boulevard des Maréchaux by up to 50%.
Noise pollution is also reduced, as the 100% electric tram is silent in addition to being non-polluting!
And the T3B is still going on!
The project to extend the line to Porte Dauphine was presented to a public inquiry from 26 September to 31 October 2018. With this future extension, the T3 tramway will reach almost 30 km around the capital and will join another changing district, the Porte Maillot sector and the extension of the RER E.
Key figures
89,000 additional passengers expected
50% less car traffic on this section of the Boulevards des Maréchaux
30% of users do not live in Paris
80 new drivers recruited
Programme of activities
Infographic: T3b entertainment program, November 24, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. After the inauguration of the extension of the T3b at 10:30 am, discover the festive activities of the day. Porte de Saint Clignancourt to Porte de Saint-Ouen