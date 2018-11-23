The T3b is extended between Porte de la Chapelle and Porte d'Asnières

An infrastructure at the service of Ile-de-France residents

This extension is far from being exclusively aimed at Parisians: the majority of trips made thanks to the T3 are between Paris and the suburbs, and 12% of the trips are between the suburbs. It therefore plays an essential role in the cohesion of the territory and ensures that passengers have an optimised journey between home and work.

The new stations of this extension will be 100% accessible, especially to people with disabilities. The trains are also suitable, with their low floor and spacious interior fittings.

The tram replaces the buses of the Petite Ceinture by offering a more reliable, regular and fast mode of transport. Thanks to its dedicated lane, the tram guarantees waiting time and travel time, while offering passengers greater comfort and a 100% electric ecological alternative to buses and cars.

The surrounding bus lines are also suitable for the extension of Tram 3b: