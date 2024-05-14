Tradivia: artificial intelligence at the service of passenger information in public transport in the Ile-de-France region

What is Tradivia?

Tradivia (for Trad-uction- of Passenger Information by Artificial Intelligence) is a machine translation system. This means that instantly, the tool is able to translate into 17 languages :

a text in a foreign language ,

, speech in text in another language

a speech in a voice in another language ,

audio announcements in the event of disrupted situations or roadworks .

textual information on the digital media spaces as well as on theinformation screens of the metro and RER A and B.

Tradivia will be deployed to 3,300 agents on dedicated tablets throughout the competition period and will benefit, once the Paris 2024 Games are over, the 50 million annual tourists who visit Paris and its region each year.

On which lines will the Tradivia tool be available?

After an initial experiment on metro lines 1 and 14 and the RER B, Tradivia will be gradually deployed on all metro lines, the RER A and B and the T3a and T3b trams between now and the start of the Paris 2024 Games.

Before the end of 2024, all tram lines will also be equipped.