Tradivia: artificial intelligence at the service of passenger information in public transport in the Ile-de-France region
This summer, Île-de-France will host the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
An international event during which millions of spectators, from all over the world and speaking different languages, will use public transport to get around and enjoy the competition.
This is an exceptional situation, during which good communication between tourists and the 3,300 RATP agents present in stations will be crucial to facilitate their travel and improve their experience.
Tradivia, a new instant translation tool to optimize passenger information in transport in Île-de-France
To ensure a smooth flow of information and guarantee the experience of millions of foreign tourists on public transport, Île-de-France Mobilités has invested €2 million in the deployment of Tradivia: an instant translation system developed by RATP and powered by artificial intelligence.
What is Tradivia?
Tradivia (for Trad-uction- of Passenger Information by Artificial Intelligence) is a machine translation system. This means that instantly, the tool is able to translate into 17 languages :
- a text in a foreign language,
- speech in text in another language (an interesting feature in particular to improve the accessibility of information to hearing-impaired passengers),
- a speech in a voice in another language,
- audio announcements in the event of disrupted situations or roadworks. This feature is only available in the 6 official languages of the Paris 2024 Games: English, German, Spanish, Italian, Mandarin and Arabic,
- textual information on the digital media spaces as well as on theinformation screens of the metro and RER A and B.
Tradivia will be deployed to 3,300 agents on dedicated tablets throughout the competition period and will benefit, once the Paris 2024 Games are over, the 50 million annual tourists who visit Paris and its region each year.
On which lines will the Tradivia tool be available?
After an initial experiment on metro lines 1 and 14 and the RER B, Tradivia will be gradually deployed on all metro lines, the RER A and B and the T3a and T3b trams between now and the start of the Paris 2024 Games.
Before the end of 2024, all tram lines will also be equipped.
Which languages will be able to be translated by Tradivia?
Tradivia will allow communication in 17 languages, including:
- German
- English (United States)
- English (United Kingdom)
- Literary Arabic
- Chinese (Simplified Mandarin)
- Korean
- Spanish
- French (Accessibility Mode)
- Hindi
- Italian
- Japanese
- Dutch
- Portuguese
- Romanian
- Russian
- Turkish
- Ukrainian
Why is Tradivia not available on the entire public transport network in the Paris region?
In addition to the 3,300 agents equipped with tablets, a study is underway to install the translation tool on the professional phones of all the other agents in the network (bus, RER, etc.).
Transport Public Paris 2024, the multilingual application to download for all your trips
Did you know? An app dedicated to public transport during the Paris 2024 Games is golden and already available for download on Android and Apple.
The Paris 2024 Public Transport app is available in English, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and French.
What is the purpose of the Paris 2024 Public Transport app?
- Receive real-time traffic information,
- Consult the access maps to the various competition and celebration sites,
- Take advantage of a route planner integrating official recommendations for your trips during the Paris 2024 Games period (these are the "Paris 2024 Journeys" recognizable by their pink color in the app)
- Buy the recommended ticket for spectators, the Paris 2024 pass.