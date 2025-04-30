Summer work 2025: investments to simplify your travel
Why are there works in transport in Île-de-France this summer?
What do a metro every 85 seconds on line 14, a brand new train on the RER E and D, and lines that extend to connect the entire region have in common? A mandatory passage through the works box.
In 2025, €3.7 billion has been invested to modernise and regenerate public transport and meet the needs of passengers, who are increasingly numerous in the Île-de-France region.
Works: a modernised and reliable network by 2030
To limit the impact of the work on the daily lives of passengers while continuing to develop public transport, work is planned this summer, mainly at night, during long weekends and during school holidays, to take advantage of these periods of lower traffic.
The 3 objectives of the summer work
Behind this work, three objectives have been defined to significantly transform public transport in the region within five years:
- Improve punctuality: It is by regenerating and modernising tracks, signalling systems or control and maintenance centres that punctuality is effectively improved. The objective? More regular trains, a shorter interval between two passages and the possibility of transporting more people and faster.
- Optimize comfort: The work also makes it possible to redevelop the stations, stations and their surroundings, and to adapt the infrastructure to accommodate new, more modern and comfortable trains, metros and trams throughout the network.
- Enhance security: This includes the modernisation and replacement of ageing infrastructure, but also the creation of more modern technical inspection centres to ensure the maintenance of trains, as well as tracks.
Minimize the impact of the work on your commute
Throughout the summer construction period, Île-de-France Mobilités is working closely with RATP and SNCF to coordinate interventions and optimise the implementation of alternative routes, temporary line reinforcements and replacement buses, when no alternative route is possible.
Summer work, we keep you informed in real time
Passenger information will be available in stations to keep passengers informed.
Trust your app
Find all the information on the works on the Île-de-France Mobilités app or on Bonjour RATP and SNCF Connect.
Plan your journeys as usual, the routes are updated in real time according to the works.
Summer works 2025: discover the new features that will transform your travel
The RER B gets a makeover
Say goodbye to the old RER B trains. Work is underway to accommodate a brand new train (the MI20) by 2027. This new air-conditioned train will be equipped with USB sockets and will make journeys more pleasant with 30% more space on board.
Other good news is that work is underway to renovate the tracks. The objective? Reduce incidents and breakdowns, which currently cause 15% of delays.
The metro of the future prepares for its arrival on line 10
New-generation metro trains will be available on 8 lines in Île-de-France by 2033 (lines 3, 3 bis, 7, 7 bis, 8, 10, 12 and 13). Starting with line 10, at the end of 2025. An expected arrival, which will improve traffic and comfort, after work to adapt the infrastructure, platforms and tracks.
The RER C modernises its signalling system
On line C, 40% of incidents are due to ageing signalling systems. This summer, work will take place to modernize these systems, improve traffic and increase the frequency between two trains during rush hour.
Lines 15, 16, 17, 18: a metro network promised to double within 5 years
Work is underway to prepare the interconnection of the future metro lines 15, 16, 17 and 18 with the existing network (80% of the stations will be connected to the existing metro, RER, transilien and tram network). Lines that will form a real automatic ring road to travel from suburb to suburb without going through Paris.
This summer, work will take place, particularly between Issy-les-Moulineaux and Arcueil, to offer smooth connections as soon as line 15 south opens at the end of 2026.