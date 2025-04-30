Summer work 2025: investments to simplify your travel

Why are there works in transport in Île-de-France this summer?

What do a metro every 85 seconds on line 14, a brand new train on the RER E and D, and lines that extend to connect the entire region have in common? A mandatory passage through the works box.

In 2025, €3.7 billion has been invested to modernise and regenerate public transport and meet the needs of passengers, who are increasingly numerous in the Île-de-France region.

Works: a modernised and reliable network by 2030

To limit the impact of the work on the daily lives of passengers while continuing to develop public transport, work is planned this summer, mainly at night, during long weekends and during school holidays, to take advantage of these periods of lower traffic.

The 3 objectives of the summer work

Behind this work, three objectives have been defined to significantly transform public transport in the region within five years: