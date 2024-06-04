The new tram of the T1 line is preparing to be put into service

A new design, for a tram that is more attentive to the needs of passengers

What is design? It is the shape that we choose to give to an object (a tram for example) so that it best meets its function (to transport you comfortably on a daily basis).

And to accomplish this mission, you have to ask yourself (a lot) of questions. What colours and materials should I choose to keep the seats comfortable and in good condition for as long as possible? How can spaces be designed to make it easier for everyone to get around? Where to place and what shape should the screens give so that all passengers have access to information?

To better understand, here are some examples of the link between design and your use of transport, on board the TW20: