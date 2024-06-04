The new tram of the T1 line is preparing to be put into service
The arrival of the new tram on the T1 line is approaching! This modern and 100% accessible tram will gradually replace the old trams of the oldest tram line in Île-de-France by the end of 2024.
New for the T1, which has been linking Asnières-sur-Seine (92) to Noisy-le-Sec station (93) since 1992.
It's time for dynamic testing for the TW20 in Île-de-France
Maybe you voted to choose its design in 2022? Or saw the convoy of the first trains arrive in Île-de-France at the start of the static tests, last March?
Since June 2024, the new tram on line T1 has begun its dynamic tests: an opportunity to test the vehicle in real traffic conditions on the Ile-de-France network, before it is put into service.
On which line are the dynamic tests of the TW20 taking place?
The dynamic tests of the TW20 are taking place on the route of the T1 line, as well as on the T8 line, which serves Seine-Saint-Denis, from Épinay-Orgemont to Saint-Denis.
What is the next step before the TW20 goes live?
Once the dynamic, performance and compatibility tests with the network's infrastructure have been completed, the training of the agents to drive the new tramway will have to be completed, the last step before the doors open to passengers at the end of 2024!
Key figures for the new TW20 tram
- 100% accessible thanks to 6 double doors 1.30 metres wide, reserved spaces and call buttons (at the front and rear of the vehicle) that allow a ramp to be deployed to fill the space between the tram and the platform
- 20 passenger information screens in each train, with real-time audio and visual information
- 32 USB outlets to connect to during your commute
- 95% recyclable materials
- +15% capacity compared to the tramway currently in circulation
- 100% air-conditioned for pleasant journeys, even in summer
- A train that can be reclaimed at 99%
A new design, for a tram that is more attentive to the needs of passengers
What is design? It is the shape that we choose to give to an object (a tram for example) so that it best meets its function (to transport you comfortably on a daily basis).
And to accomplish this mission, you have to ask yourself (a lot) of questions. What colours and materials should I choose to keep the seats comfortable and in good condition for as long as possible? How can spaces be designed to make it easier for everyone to get around? Where to place and what shape should the screens give so that all passengers have access to information?
To better understand, here are some examples of the link between design and your use of transport, on board the TW20:
- Each seat has its own colour : on board, all seats are covered in dark blue, light blue and green, except... those reserved for people with reduced mobility and wheelchair users, which are red, to be spotted in the blink of an eye
- A story of light : the light signature is crucial. A feeling of safety at night, visual information on the opening and closing of the doors and the disembarkation of the vehicle for the visually and hearing impaired, the impression of space even in busy periods thanks to large bay windows: every detail has been thought out.