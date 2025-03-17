I have applied but the system tells me that I am not eligible
There are several reasons for this:
Your plan is not eligible
Not all redemption transactions have the same eligibility criteria. It is possible that the packages you have purchased are not in the list of eligible packages for the transaction in question. Check the eligibility criteria directly on the compensation area for Navigo customers.
You have not had enough monthly lump sum payments in the periods concerned by the repayment
It is possible that you have not held the minimum number of monthly plan payments required to be eligible for reimbursement.
For the 2024 punctuality refund, you must have held at least 3 monthly Navigo pass payments during the months affected by unsatisfactory punctuality. These months may vary from one axis to another.
Consult the eligibility criteria for the operation that concerns you on the compensation area for Navigo customers.
Your municipality is not eligible
Two scenarios:
- Your municipality of residence, work or study is not one of the municipalities eligible for the selected operation.
- You haven't updated your address in your personal space. By default, it is your place of residence indicated in your online account that determines the route(s) to which you are attached. Make sure your address is up to date.
Special case of moving during the year
You were eligible for the ticket of your home address during the period concerned by the refund but you have since moved? You can make a claim here; you will then have to provide a document justifying your old address (see the list of accepted documents in the question: Reimbursement linked to punctuality 2024: how does it work?).
You already have another application in progress or you have already been reimbursed for another area for which you are reimbursed
For the 2024 punctuality refund, you can only submit one refund request per customer. It is up to you to choose the axis for which you wish to be reimbursed.