In the contracts signed with Transilien SNCF Voyageurs and RATP (the companies that manage the operation, work and maintenance on the lines of the transport network in Île-de-France), Île-de-France Mobilités imposes punctuality objectives. If these objectives are not met, financial penalties are applied to operators.

And since the first to be impacted by punctuality are passengers, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to reimbursing Ile-de-France residents when the punctuality of a route is less than 80% for at least three months.

For the punctuality of the year 2024, three axes of the RER B and two of the RER C are concerned. The T12 tram-train line, which encountered difficulties during its commissioning, is also included. Find out more about the compensation area for Navigo customers.

All applications must be submitted on the Île-de-France Mobilités online platform between 18 March 2025 and 15 April 2025 (inclusive). You will need to log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to submit your application.