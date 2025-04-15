2024 punctuality reimbursement: how does it work?
This reimbursement campaign is now closed: it is no longer possible to submit new applications.
If you've already made a claim, you can track your claim from your refund tracking page.
In the contracts signed with Transilien SNCF Voyageurs and RATP (the companies that manage the operation, work and maintenance on the lines of the transport network in Île-de-France), Île-de-France Mobilités imposes punctuality objectives. If these objectives are not met, financial penalties are applied to operators.
And since the first to be impacted by punctuality are passengers, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to reimbursing Ile-de-France residents when the punctuality of a route is less than 80% for at least three months.
For the punctuality of the year 2024, three axes of the RER B and two of the RER C are concerned. The T12 tram-train line, which encountered difficulties during its commissioning, is also included. Find out more about the compensation area for Navigo customers.
All applications must be submitted on the Île-de-France Mobilités online platform between 18 March 2025 and 15 April 2025 (inclusive). You will need to log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account to submit your application.
How is the punctuality of an axis defined?
The punctuality percentage represents the rate of customers arriving on time. Thus, if during a month 20% of passengers have experienced a delay of 5 minutes or more compared to the theoretical arrival time of the train or RER, the punctuality of this axis for that month will be 80%.
A refund is triggered when an axis has recorded at least three months of punctuality of less than 80% in the previous year.
Find the punctuality report for all train and RER routes in 2024 on the dedicated page of the Île-de-France Mobilités website.
Which Navigo passes are eligible?
To benefit from a refund, you must have held at least 3 monthly Navigo pass payments, among those listed below, during the months in which the punctuality was less than 80% for the route concerned by the operation :
- Navigo Annual (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5), including Senior pricing
- Navigo Mois (all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5), including on the Discovery Pass and on Smartphone
- Navigo Month Passes 50% Discount and Solidarity 75% ( all zones, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5)
- imagine R Student and imagine R School
The other types of packages or single tickets listed below are not eligible and cannot be refunded.
✗ Metro-Train-RER tickets
✗ Bus-Tram tickets
✗ t+ tickets
✗ Origin - Destination tickets
✗ Short passes (Mobilis, Navigo Day, Youth Weekend Tickets / Youth Weekend Passes, Paris Visit),
✗ Navigo Liberté+
✗ Amethyst Package
✗ imagine R Junior
✗ Free solidarity and other free products
✗ Navigo Week, Navigo Solidarity 75% Week and 50% Weekly Discount.
What amounts can be reimbursed?
The amount of the refund varies according to the level of punctuality of the route concerned and the number of monthly Navigo pass payments held in the months in which punctuality was unsatisfactory.
- For an axis with 3 to 5 months of punctuality of less than 80%:
- If you have held between 3 and 5 monthly Navigo pass payments over the months with less than 80% punctuality, you will be able to obtain a refund of an amount corresponding to half a month's pass.
- For an axis with 6 to 9 months of punctuality of less than 80%:
- If you have held between 3 and 5 monthly Navigo pass payments over the months with less than 80% punctuality, you will be able to obtain a refund of an amount corresponding to half a month's pass.
- If you have held between 6 and 9 monthly Navigo pass payments over the months with less than 80% punctuality, you will be able to obtain a refund of an amount corresponding to one month of the pass.
- For an axis with 10 months or more of punctuality of less than 80%:
- If you have held between 3 and 5 monthly Navigo pass payments over the months with less than 80% punctuality, you will be able to obtain a refund of an amount corresponding to half a month's pass.
- If you have held between 6 and 9 monthly Navigo pass payments over the months with less than 80% punctuality, you will be able to obtain a refund of an amount corresponding to one month of the pass.
- If you have held 10 or more monthly Navigo pass payments in the months with less than 80% punctuality, you will be able to obtain a refund of an amount corresponding to one and a half months of pass
The refund is based on the last package held in the last month with unsatisfactory punctuality.
In view of the many existing scenarios, it is not possible to display in advance the exact amount that could be reimbursed to you. Your online request allows you to retrieve your purchase history. A calculation will then be made on this basis, and the amount of your refund will be communicated to you at the end of the course.
Place of residence, work or study:
To be eligible for a refund, you must have lived, worked or studied in a municipality attached to an axis that has experienced at least three months of unsatisfactory punctuality in 2024.
The list of municipalities attached to an axis is specified in the "Your address" chapter on the detailed page of each reimbursement operation.
Your eligibility is determined according to your home address registered in your personal space. If you wish to apply based on your work or study address, you will need to provide proof. The accepted documents are:
- signed and stamped proof of employer, KBIS or certificate of payment from the URSSAF for the self-employed, self-employed or liberal professions;
- certificate of studies or schooling for students.
For the purposes of the on-time reimbursement, you can only choose one address for your application: either your home or your place of work or study.
Have you moved during the year?
Were you eligible for the ticket of your address during the period covered by the refund but have you moved since then?
By default, your eligibility is determined according to the last address registered in your personal space. If you have moved in the past year, you can declare your old address by finalizing your application and then submitting a claim with proof.
Note that only one address will be taken into account, for the whole of the past year, even if you have moved during the year.
To prove your change of address, the following documents are accepted:
- Telephone bill - including mobile phone
- electricity or gas bill
- Rent receipt - from a social organization or a real estate agency, or title ticket
- Water bill
- tax notice or certificate of non-taxation
- Proof of housing tax
- Housing Insurance Certificate or Invoice
I am eligible for several operations that concern punctuality in 2024, which one should I choose?
If you are eligible for multiple on-time reimbursement transactions, you can only receive one refund. You must therefore choose the route you use most frequently, whether for your home-work or home-study trips.
If your place of residence and your place of work or study are linked to different axes entitling you to a refund, you will not be able to accumulate the claims. Once your first request is accepted, it will not be possible to submit another one for the same user.
Can't find the answer to your question?
Write to us by clicking on the button below or call us on 09 70 82 82 83, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm and Saturday from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm.