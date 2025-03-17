A compensation campaign has been set up by Île-de-France Mobilités from 18 March to 15 April 2025 (inclusive). This campaign concerns the punctuality in 2024 of certain axes of the RER B, RER C and the T12 tram-train line.

Steps to apply for a refund

Access the compensation area: go to the compensation area for Navigo customers. Select the operation that applies to you: choose the RER or tram-train route you usually take. Check the eligibility requirements: Make sure your situation meets all the criteria described. Confirm your choice: if you are eligible, click on the "Make a request" button located at the bottom of the operation page. Log in: log in via your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account. If you don't have an account, you'll need to create one.

Important Terms

Only adult or emancipated minor clients can apply. For minors, a legal guardian must make the request.

This campaign does not deal with specific and personal requests, such as reimbursement of the package by the departments (imagine R, Senior), demagnetized tickets, or any other request requiring individual processing.

No requests will be processed at the ticket office or via the RATP and Transilien SNCF customer services.

Assistance

If you encounter problems logging in to your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, visit the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect FAQ page for help.