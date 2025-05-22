How do I change the zones of my Navigo Annual pass?
Do you have a 2-zone pass and would you like to change the zones of validity of your pass?
You can change your plan :
- via the Internet from your personal space
- by e-mail at [email protected]
- by phone or mail (except for a package financed by a Third-Party Payer)
- in the carriers' sales agency, in certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Counters. The change can be immediate or take effect on the 1st of the following month.
Tricks
If it is a one-off need, you have the option of buying a Navigo Day pass in addition to your Navigo Annual pass.
CAREFUL
- The change of zones will only take effect when you have updated your Navigo Annual pass at a point of sale, on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine or on your phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application or those of official retailers downloadable from the Apple Store or Play Store, in the "Purchase" section at the earliest 48 hours after the request has been taken into account.
- If you are the holder of a Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass, it is not possible to change zones (only all zones).