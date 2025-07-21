I forgot my password

To reset your password, click on "Forgot your password" on the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect login page. Enter your email address to receive a link to the password reset page (this link expires after one hour).

My account is not activated

If you have just created your account, or if you have changed your username (email address), you will need to activate your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account before you can use it.

To do this, click on the link you received by email when you created the account or the next time you logged in (this link expires after one hour).

If you haven't received the email with the activation link, or if the activation link has expired, you can request that the email be sent again.

To do this, enter your new login details (email and password) on the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect login page, then follow the instructions on the page that appears.

Note: The activation email may be in your "Spam" / "Junk Email".

My account is blocked

For security reasons, after several failed login attempts, your account is blocked. In this case, you will not be able to connect for 15 minutes. After this time, your account will be automatically unblocked, and you will be able to log in again.

Note: If you still can't log in after this time, you may have forgotten your password.

I couldn't enter a code

When you connect to Île-de-France Mobilités Connect, you are now asked to enter, in addition to your usual identifiers, a 5-digit code that will be sent to your mailbox.

By sending this code to the email address corresponding to your account identifier, Île-de-France Mobilités ensures that it is you who initiated the authentication request, and thus secures access to your account.

The code sent to you has a limited time. In addition, each new code sent invalidates the previous ones. So make sure you use the last code you received, and that it matches your last shipping request.

Remember to check your spam folder, and make sure that you check the email corresponding to your Connect ID.

If you have not received anything, you can request the return of a code. To do this, go to the code entry page, and click on "Resend code".