Which pass can I load my Amethyst pass on?
Amethyst passes are available on a personalized Navigo pass.
You must first be in possession of a Navigo pass. If you don't have one, you can get one for free:
- either immediately at a RATP or SNCF Transilien sales agency, counter or multi-service counter (by presenting proof of identity and proof of address);
- or within a maximum of 3 weeks, by ordering it from the "I manage my card" section managed by Comutitres S.A.S, or by returning to the Navigo agency the application form available at the ticket offices of RATP and Transilien SNCF stations
- or by contacting the Navigo agency:
NAVIGO AGENCY
TSA 84452
77213 AVON CEDEX
Your Department will then examine your application, before sending you your rights to the Amethyst package if you meet the conditions for allocation. You will then be able to load your pass onto your Navigo card:
- from your phonevia the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application or those of official retailers
- in all ticket offices and vending machines in RATP or SNCF stations
- by connecting to the Navigo online services "I manage my card online", provided that you have previously equipped yourself with a Navigo top-up reader (on sale at the stations)