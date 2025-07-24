Would you like to subscribe to a Navigo Liberté + pass contract?

If you would like to have the Navigo Liberté + on your phone, follow the following step-by-step: How to take out a Navigo Liberté + contract on your phone? | Île-de-France Mobilités

You can do this directly online on our website, at the carriers' sales agency, at some RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counters.

1. First option: online subscription

To subscribe on our site, you will need:

A RIB (BIC/IBAN)

if you don't have a Navigo pass, a photo in digital jpeg or gif format (to download or take with your webcam, mobile or tablet)

If you wish to benefit from a reduced rate, a supporting document

Then let yourself be guided.

If your application is complete (photo meets the requirements, payment accepted and contract signed electronically), the Navigo pass, which is responsible for your contract, is, according to your choice, either received at your home within a maximum of 21 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) after validation of your file, or made available at a carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Service Counters.

If you already have a valid Navigo pass, you can, from 48 hours after the validation of your subscription, update it at a point of sale or on a RATP or Transilien SNCF machine.

GOOD TO KNOW:

If you are not the payer of your package, the payer will also be asked to sign the contract electronically. If your application is complete (photo meets the requirements, payment accepted and contract signed electronically), the Navigo pass, which is responsible for your contract, is, according to your choice, either received at your home within a maximum of 21 days (excluding weekends and public holidays) after validation of your file, or made available at a carriers' sales agency, certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Service Counters.



2. Second option: subscription in the carriers' sales agency

Go to the carriers' sales agency, to some RATP counters or to the Navigo SNCF Services Desk.

To subscribe, you will need:

a RIB (BIC/IBAN), paper or dematerialized

your Navigo pass if you have one

If you wish to benefit from a reduced rate, a supporting document

You don't need to provide a photo, it will be taken directly on site.

If you do not have a Navigo pass, it will be given to you directly, in charge of your contract.

GOOD TO KNOW:

The presence of the Cardholder and the Payor, if different, is mandatory to subscribe to the Navigo Liberté. You don't need to provide a photo, it will be taken directly on site. If you do not have a Navigo pass, it will be given to you directly, in charge of your contract.



Would you like to take out and/or finance a Navigo Liberté + contract for one or more third parties (child, parent, relative, friend, etc.)?

You also have the option of doing it online for yourself, for a minor or an adult under guardianship on our website, at the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or at the Navigo SNCF Services Counters.

More precision for the subscription for a minor holder



1. Online subscription

Log on to our website by going to My > My Navigo space, have your bank details, specify the subscription for a third party by ticking the box "For a minor or an adult under guardianship" and then let yourself be guided.

Subscription in the carriers' sales agency

By going to one of the carriers' sales agencies, to certain RATP counters or to the Navigo SNCF Services Counter accompanied by the holder of the Navigo Liberté + contract and with your paper or dematerialised RIB (BIC/IBAN).

IMPORTANT:

To be the payer of a Navigo Liberté + contract, you must not be in a situation of non-payment on another existing Navigo Liberté + contract. If this is the case, the payer must first regularize his situation and wait a waiting period of 6 months, from the date of termination, before being able to finance a new contract. The payer has the option of registering one or more bank accounts for the payment of their Navigo Liberté + contract(s). The number of Navigo Liberté + contracts to be financed by the same payer is limited to 10 contracts.