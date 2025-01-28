3. Enter the information of the pass holder and the payer of the contract

Fill in the fields with the information of the minor holder.

Regarding the "e-mail" field:

, you must enter an email address that is different from that of the payer of the contract and different from another Navigo customer. At the end of this step, an email will be sent to this address to continue the subscription. If the minor holder already has an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, you must enter the email address used to create the account.

The payer's information will be pre-populated.

After clicking "Continue", a message will appear stating that an email has been sent to the pass holder to continue with the subscription.