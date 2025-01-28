How do I take out a Navigo Liberté + contract on the internet for a minor?
What steps do I need to take out a Navigo Liberté + contractonline for a minor holder?
If you encounter any difficulties, do not hesitate to go to an agency.
1. Access the online subscription
- On the Navigo Liberté + service page, click on "Subscribe online".
- Then log in to your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account (if you already have one). If not, create your account.
2. Choose your subscription type
Once you have logged in to your Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, if you wish to subscribe for a minor holder, you must tick the following choices:
- "I subscribe for a minor or an adult under guardianship"
- "I declare that I am an adult or an emancipated minor and in the case of a subscription for a minor or adult under guardianship, I declare that I am his or her legal representative".
3. Enter the information of the pass holder and the payer of the contract
Fill in the fields with the information of the minor holder.
Regarding the "e-mail" field:
- If the minor holder does not have an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, you must enter an email address that is different from that of the payer of the contract and different from another Navigo customer. At the end of this step, an email will be sent to this address to continue the subscription.
- If the minor holder already has an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, you must enter the email address used to create the account.
The payer's information will be pre-populated.
After clicking "Continue", a message will appear stating that an email has been sent to the pass holder to continue with the subscription.
4. Receipt of the email by the pass holder
To continue the subscription, go to the mailbox filled in for the minor holder and click on the active link received from the Navigo Agency.
5. Login or creation of an IDFM Connect account for the pass holder
If the pass holder already has an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account, log in to this account.
If the pass holder does not have an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account: create an account by following the following 4 steps to create an account:
- Policy
- Choosing the password
- Terms and Conditions of Use and Consents
- Account verification and activation: An email is sent to the pass holder's email address to activate the account and return to the subscription process.
6. Entering the Passholder's Data
Fill in the information of the holder of the pass: personal data and address.
7. Complete the contract information
This step allows you to:
- Choose the start date of validity of the Navigo Liberté + contract,
- Choose how to receive your Navigo pass,
- And to indicate if you benefit from a reduced rate. In this case, the provision of proof is mandatory.
8. Saving the photo
If you already have an IDFM account, the photo is taken again.
If you don't have an IDFM account: You need to upload a photo or take one with your webcam.
9. Registration of the payment method
Bank details are displayed, but no action is expected. You can proceed to the next step.
10. Summary of the request
Verify that the information entered in the previous steps is correct:
- the start date of the contract's validity,
- contact details of the holder of the pass,
- bank details...
If you make a mistake, simply click on the "pencil" icon to correct it.
Once everything is in order, you can click on "I certify that this data is correct" at the bottom of the page.
11. Signature of the contract by the holder of the pass.
To continue with the subscription, the contract must be signed by the pass holder. To do this, you must:
- Read the privacy policy,
- Read the contract,
Once the contract has been signed by the pass holder, a message indicates that an email has been sent to the payer to finalize the subscription and sign the contract in turn.
12. Receipt of the e-mail sent to the payer of the contract.
Go to your mailbox and click on the active link to finalize the subscription.
13. Connection to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account of the contract payer
The payer connects to his Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account.
14. Verification of contract payer data
Check all the information that is pre-entered on the payer of the contract: bank details, personal data, address and then move on to the next step.
15. Signature of the SEPA contract and mandate by the payer of the contract
To finalize the subscription, the payer of the contract must electronically signthe contract and the SEPA mandate.
To do this, you must:
- accept theGeneral Terms and Conditions of Sale and Use of the NL+ contract,
- accept the general terms and conditions of sale and use of the Navigo card,
- Accept the general terms and conditions of sale of the site.
- Enter the OTP code received by SMS to electrically sign the contract
Then validate the subscription.