How do I get the Solidarité transport fare?
To apply for the 50% Discount, 75% Solidarity Discount and Free Solidarity rights
- Visit the Solidarité Transport website
- Call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures for you free of charge.
The supporting documents must be added online, in your Solidarité Transport space.
1- Make your 1st application online
You can make your 1st request on the Solidarité Transport website
- You must have a Navigo pass: see this article if you don't have one.
- You will be asked for documents: see the list below.
- On theSolidarité Transport website
1. Select your situation
2. Enter your Navigo pass number
3. Complete the application
The request will be validated by the Agence Solidarité Transport: you will be notified by e-mail or post.
2 - Load the right on your Navigo pass
Once you have been notified, you will have to load your right onto your Navigo pass (wait 48 hours to do this):
- On your phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application to load your rights before buying your discounted ticket and on that of official retailers.
- At the counter or vending machine: go to a ticket office or an RATP or SNCF vending machine to load your rights.
Find all the details on how to load the rights on the Navigo pass.
Necessary documents
If you are a beneficiary of the RSA:
- your Family Allowance Fund number.
- a certificate of payment of the RSA allowance, provided by the CAF, dated less than one month, in the name and address of the beneficiary and stating, for the RSA, the amount of guaranteed income calculated by the CAF.
If you are a beneficiary of the ASS:
- your France Travail ID
- a monthly statement of situation from Pôle emploi dated less than one month, in the name and address of the Beneficiary of the ASS
If you are a beneficiary of the CSS without financial participation (formerly CMU-C):
- photocopy of the valid CSS annual certificate without financial contribution, in the name and address of the insured person, drawn up by the funds of the health insurance bodies or mutual benefit organisations, and mentioning any other beneficiaries.
- The right can also be validated automatically when you first apply online from your personal information.
If you are a beneficiary of the AME:
a photocopy of the valid individual AME admission card, in the name and address of the insured person, issued by the funds of the health insurance bodies or mutual benefit organisations.