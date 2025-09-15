To apply for the 50% Discount, 75% Solidarity Discount and Free Solidarity rights

Visit the Solidarité Transport website

Call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999, which will carry out the procedures for you free of charge.

The supporting documents must be added online, in your Solidarité Transport space.

1- Make your 1st application online

You must have a Navigo pass: see this article if you don't have one.

You will be asked for documents: see the list below.

1. Select your situation

2. Enter your Navigo pass number

3. Complete the application

The request will be validated by the Agence Solidarité Transport: you will be notified by e-mail or post.

2 - Load the right on your Navigo pass

Once you have been notified, you will have to load your right onto your Navigo pass (wait 48 hours to do this):

On your phone via the Île-de-France Mobilités application to load your rights before buying your discounted ticket and on that of official retailers.

At the counter or vending machine: go to a ticket office or an RATP or SNCF vending machine to load your rights.

Find all the details on how to load the rights on the Navigo pass.