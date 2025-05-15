In the Île-de-France Mobilités application, it is possible to report loss or theft from the Contact us section or My space > Manage my account > My media, which redirects you to the Find My app on another device to locate your device and, if necessary, report it lost or to or from iCloud.com.

If you no longer have your iCloud login or can't access another Apple device, contact Apple .

This loss/theft declaration on the Apple interface triggers, among other things, an attempt to save the tickets contained in the dematerialized Navigo card that was on the lost/stolen phone.

If a backup has been made and you have a compatible iPhone or Watch, you can start restoring your tickets from the Wallet app by selecting the (+) button > Previous Maps andthen selecting the backup you want to recover.

If there has been no backup or if your new phone is not compatible with the service, send your request to another phone without delay in the transport application from the Contact us section > My transport tickets [...] > I have lost/stolen my phone or from the Île-de-France Mobilités website.