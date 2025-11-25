The Apple Maps app allows you to create several dematerialized Navigo cards in your iPhone or Apple Watch.

Manage your non-compatible tickets

Some tickets cannot coexist on the same medium. Thanks to the Cartes app, you can easily use several media (Navigo pass, phone, connected watch, etc.) to separate your tickets and avoid incompatibilities.

Travel together

The Cards app allows you to use multiple paperless cards to purchase and validate tickets for multiple travelers. Each person must have their own card.

Navigate from one dematerialized map to another

-Step 1: From the purchase menu of your IDFM app, choose the "On my iPhone" option

-Step 2: Select the card on which you want to buy a ticket

-Step 3 : Need a new virtual card to travel with others? Create a new one with ease

-Step 4: Shop as usual

-Step 5: To travel, choose the card you want to use from the Maps app on your iPhone

-Step 6: You can also choose a card on the fly by pressing the right side button of your iPhone 2 times