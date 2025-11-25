I have several Navigo cards on my iPhone. How do I choose the one I want to travel with?
The Apple Maps app allows you to create several dematerialized Navigo cards in your iPhone or Apple Watch.
Manage your non-compatible tickets
Some tickets cannot coexist on the same medium. Thanks to the Cartes app, you can easily use several media (Navigo pass, phone, connected watch, etc.) to separate your tickets and avoid incompatibilities.
Travel together
The Cards app allows you to use multiple paperless cards to purchase and validate tickets for multiple travelers. Each person must have their own card.
Navigate from one dematerialized map to another
-Step 1: From the purchase menu of your IDFM app, choose the "On my iPhone" option
-Step 2: Select the card on which you want to buy a ticket
-Step 3 : Need a new virtual card to travel with others? Create a new one with ease
-Step 4: Shop as usual
-Step 5: To travel, choose the card you want to use from the Maps app on your iPhone
-Step 6: You can also choose a card on the fly by pressing the right side button of your iPhone 2 times
If you have created several dematerialised Navigo cards, you must indicate the one with which you want to validate:
- By selecting it on your screen after a double press of the right side button to display the available cards.
- By first activating Express Transport mode for this card from the Maps app (See Express Mode),
To recognize the card on which you want to activate Express Transport mode, the last 4 digits of the card number appear on the card visual.
Good to know
Some apps can only display the content of a single digital card. In this case, the app displays the card with which you last validated. As long as you have not yet traveled with one of these cards, then the app will display the first card you created (the oldest).