Once validated, a t+ Ticket allows, without distance limits, the following connections:

1. connections between metro lines and RER lines in Paris, via authorised routes for a period of less than or equal to 1h30 from the time of entry validation;

2. transfers between bus lines, and between these bus lines and tram lines, over a period of 1 hour 30 minutes between the 1st and the last validation, subject to the following provisions:

Return trips and interruptions with the same t+ ticket on the same bus or tram line are not allowed,

On the Montmartre Funicular line, the Ticket t+ allows you to make a journey (up or down), without any transfers.

