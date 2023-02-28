Discover the results of the consultation

PRELIMINARY CONSULTATION OF THE BUS ENTRE SEINE PROJECT: KEY FIGURES OF PARTICIPATION

From 20 September to 22 October 2021, Île-de-France Mobilités and the project partners organised a preliminary consultation on the project to develop Aulnay, Sevran, Villepinte and Tremblay-en-France bus lanes, which aims to improve bus travel between the stations of Aulnay, Sevran Beaudottes and Vert Galant. It was an opportunity to inform the inhabitants and public transport users of the sector and to start a dialogue with them through the following system: 4 field meetings, 2 workshops-walks, leaflets with T coupon distributed throughout the sector, a form accessible directly from the project website.

Find the results of the consultation and its summary

The collection of various contributions from the public has enabled Île-de-France Mobilités to better understand the expectations of the territory and to draw the main lessons from the consultation, useful for the continuation of the project. In summary, the main elements retained are:

A LONG-AWAITED PROJECT

high expectations of users for the improvement of the passenger experience

Desire to share uses and develop soft modes of transport

apprehension of the nuisances associated with the work

Maintaining the consultation and information system

AND NOW?

On 25 May 2022, the Île-de-France Mobilités Council adopted the consultation report on the project to develop Aulnay, Sevran, Villepinte and Tremblay-en-France bus lanes and decided to continue the project, taking into account the discussions during the consultation. The team will continue the technical studies to refine the project. The public will then be consulted on the basis of a more detailed project as part of a public inquiry by the end of 2023-2024. After this stage, if the Prefect declares the project to be in the public interest, the design studies will be continued in parallel with the land acquisitions necessary for the realization of the project.