Facilities dedicated to busesAulnay > Sevran > Villepinte > Tremblay

The project presented provides for the development of bus lanes on the route of the current line 15 between the RER station of Aulnay-sous-Bois (RER B, tramway T4) and the stations of Sevran-Beaudottes (RER B, future line 16 of the GPE) and Vert Galant (RER B).

State
Île-de-France Region
Department of Seine-Saint-Denis
Établissement Public Territorial Paris Terres d'Envol
Île-de-France Mobilités

Published on

Last chance to discuss with the project teams, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Aulnay RER station

The route

Key-Figures

18 stations served

in 4 municipalities including 3 train stations

9.2 km

dedicated bus lanes

8 to 10 minutes

average time savings

35 minutes

d'Aulnay at the Vert Galant

7.5 km

of cycle paths

24 000

passengers expected every day

Calendar

  1. 2020-2021
    Pre-studies
  2. September-October 2021
    Prior consultation
  3. May 2022
    Assessment of the consultation
  4. 2022-2024
    Schematic Studies
  5. December 11, 2024
    Validation of the Schematic by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
  6. Public inquiry
  7. Detailed design studies followed by works (subject to obtaining the necessary administrative authorisations and funding)