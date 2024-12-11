Facilities dedicated to busesAulnay > Sevran > Villepinte > Tremblay

The project presented provides for the development of bus lanes on the route of the current line 15 between the RER station of Aulnay-sous-Bois (RER B, tramway T4) and the stations of Sevran-Beaudottes (RER B, future line 16 of the GPE) and Vert Galant (RER B).
The route
Key-Figures
18 stations served
in 4 municipalities including 3 train stations
9.2 km
dedicated bus lanes
8 to 10 minutes
average time savings
35 minutes
d'Aulnay at the Vert Galant
7.5 km
of cycle paths
24 000
passengers expected every day
Calendar
- 2020-2021Pre-studies
- September-October 2021Prior consultation
- May 2022Assessment of the consultation
- 2022-2024Schematic Studies
- December 11, 2024Validation of the Schematic by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités
- Public inquiry
- Detailed design studies followed by works (subject to obtaining the necessary administrative authorisations and funding)