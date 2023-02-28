Financing and the actors

Actors

Through the State-Region Plan Contract 2015-2020 (CPER), the State is contributing to the modernisation and development of transport lines in the Île-de-France region to meet the travel challenges and expectations of Ile-de-France residents. By financing this project, the State is committed to offering Ile-de-France residents more efficient transport to move towards a sustainable city and a more peaceful lifestyle. The State is pursuing its objective of making the transport network more efficient by making it part of the dynamics of the territories in order to better meet the daily needs of users, to improve access to transport for all and thus strengthen the attractiveness of the Île-de-France region. The State is financing the preliminary studies (DOCP) of this project, up to the public interest inquiry, up to 21%, in accordance with the State-Region Plan Contract.

To meet the demand of all users, the Region is investing massively to modernise and expand the public transport network. In conjunction with Île-de-France Mobilités, the Region has been engaged in the transport revolution since 2016 to profoundly improve the transport conditions of Ile-de-France residents. The creation of new tram lines is part of this major programme. The Region devotes very significant financial resources to it. The Region is the main funder of the preliminary studies (DOCP) of this project, up to the public interest survey, up to 49%.

Because it is a major social, economic and environmental issue, the Department of Seine-Saint-Denis is committed to the development of active modes of transport and is committed to improving the quality and quantity of public transport in the region. It actively participates in the deployment of the bus network and the extension of metro lines, and supports the construction of the new Grand Paris Express metro lines. The Department finances the studies of this TCSP project to the tune of 10%.

As the international gateway to the Ile-de-France metropolis, Paris Terres d'Envol has an active policy to develop the transport offer and sustainable mobility for the inhabitants of its eight cities. Faced with the multiple challenges of the territory, Paris Terres d'Envol participates in the operation of bus networks and organizes intermodality around stations. The TCSP project between Aulnay-sous-Bois and Tremblay-en-France is fully in line with the mobility strategy implemented in close collaboration with its member cities and will effectively support the arrival of the future Grand Paris Express stations. This project is 20% financed by the territory.