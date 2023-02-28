Discover the project

The project consists of creating lanes dedicated to buses and specific developments to improve the flow of bus traffic (priority at intersections in sectors shared with private vehicles, for example) between Aulnay-sous-Bois and Tremblay-en-France. The route largely follows the route of the current line 15, between the RER stations of Aulnay-sous-Bois and Vert Galant, passing through the RER station of Sevran-Beaudottes, serving four municipalities (Aulnay-sous-Bois, Sevran, Villepinte, Tremblay-en-France).

The creation of dedicated bus lanes along the 9.2 km of the route and the implementation of specific facilities will improve travel times for users (35 minutes between Aulnay-sous-Bois and Tremblay-en-France and an estimated gain of 8 to 10 minutes) and the performance of the entire bus network in the sector. Freed from the vagaries of traffic, the bus will also provide a more efficient service to the major transport hubs in the region (RER B, future line 16 of the Grand Paris Express in Sevran-Beaudottes).

The creation of lanes dedicated to buses will be accompanied by a requalification of public spaces: creation of cycle routes, pedestrian paths, landscaping, etc.