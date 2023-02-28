Consultation is an essential step in any urban development project. The opinions collected at the end of the project will make it possible to adapt the project to its environment and to the needs of the users of the territory.

Express your opinion and help us better understand your uses and expectations, your comments will be taken into account for the rest of the project.

The consultation also invites you to give your opinion on the two variants proposed at this stage for the development of the RD40 in Villepinte.