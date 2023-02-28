End of the consultation! After 5 weeks, the preliminary consultation on the project to develop dedicated bus lanes between Aulnay and Tremblay ended on October 22, 2021. More than a hundred notices were received between September 20 and October 22, 2021, via the website, the T-coupon or during the various meetings and workshops organized.

Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners would like to thank all the people who participated in the consultation on the project and who took the time to formulate their opinions and proposals.

In the coming weeks, the project team will take note of all these contributions, analyse them, and draw lessons and guidelines for future studies. All of this will be transcribed in the "consultation report", which will then be approved by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités.

At the end of this process, the results of the consultation will be made public and made available on this website.