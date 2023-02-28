On October 21 at 5:30 p.m., a new date for the workshop on the RD40 sector
Published on-
Updated on
A workshop-focus* on the "RD40" is organised by Ile-de-France Mobilités, on Thursday 21 October 2021, from 5.30 pm to 7 pm, by videoconference.
There are still a few places available! To participate, register by clicking here.
The workshop will take place as follows:
- Introduction
- Part 1: presentation of the sector: RD40, in the communes of Villepinte and Tremblay-en-France
- Part 2: workshop in sub-groups: collection of opinions / remarks / contributions on the project presented
- Part 3: restitution of the work of the sub-groups in plenary
- Conclusion
*This digital workshop replaces the walk-workshop initially scheduled for 16/10/21, which was cancelled after several last-minute cancellations.