On October 21 at 5:30 p.m., a new date for the workshop on the RD40 sector

A workshop-focus* on the "RD40" is organised by Ile-de-France Mobilités, on Thursday 21 October 2021, from 5.30 pm to 7 pm, by videoconference.

There are still a few places available! To participate, register by clicking here.

The workshop will take place as follows:

Introduction

Part 1: presentation of the sector: RD40, in the communes of Villepinte and Tremblay-en-France

Part 2: workshop in sub-groups: collection of opinions / remarks / contributions on the project presented

Part 3: restitution of the work of the sub-groups in plenary

Conclusion

*This digital workshop replaces the walk-workshop initially scheduled for 16/10/21, which was cancelled after several last-minute cancellations.