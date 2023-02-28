On 5 October, from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm, come and talk to the project teams in Villepinte

On 5 October, from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm, the Île-de-France Mobilités project team will be present on the RD115 in Villepinte and will be roaming at several stops between Parc de la Noue, Lycée Rostand, Malraux, Leclerc and Brassens. The team will come to meet you to present the development project, discuss, give you the project presentation brochure with its T card and answer your questions.

Other trips by the project team are scheduled:

At the stop of bus 15, Aulnay-sous-Bois RER station | Tuesday, October 12 – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Two workshops* are also scheduled for 9 October in Aulnay-sous-Bois and 16 October in Tremblay-en-France. Click here for more information on the workshops and how to register.

* Participation subject to the presentation of the health pass