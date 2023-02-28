Take part in the consultation!

From 20 September to 22 October 2021, Île-de-France Mobilités is organising a preliminary consultation to allow everyone to find out about and give their opinion on the project to develop buses from Aulnay-sous-Bois to Tremblay-en-France.

An important stage in the life of the project, this consultation phase is a privileged time for information and exchange; It is intended to enrich the project and to make it evolve thanks to the opinions expressed.

Local residents, users, travellers, companies, associations and local authorities: you are all invited to participate!