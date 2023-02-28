Take part in the workshop-walk on 9 October, from 10 am to 12.30 pm, in Aulnay

On Saturday 9 October, from 10 am to 12.30 pm, meet on the forecourt of the Aulnay RER station, for a walk in town on the theme of the Croix-Blanche Bridge, followed by a collective workshop in the room during which you will be able to give your opinion, exchange with the teams, and participate in the realization of your future project. To participate, and subject to presentation of the health pass on D-Day, register online (20 places available).

Not available today? Don't miss the second workshop-walk* organized in Tremblay-en-France, which will take place on Saturday, October 16, from 10 a.m. Meet on the forecourt of the Vert-Galant station for a walk on the theme of the insertion of bus lanes along the RD40. Click here to find out how to register.

And don't forget: the project team will be available to answer all your questions on October 12, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., on the forecourt of the Aulnay RER station.

* Participation subject to the presentation of the health pass.