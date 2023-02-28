First meeting on September 23, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Vert Galant RER station

On 23 September, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Île-de-France Mobilités project team will be present at the Vert Galant RER station in Tremblay-en-France. The team will come to meet you to present the development project, discuss, give the project presentation brochure with its T card and answer your questions.

Other trips by the project team are planned.

Next scheduled meetings:

At the Lapin Saut stop in Aulnay-sous-Bois | Thursday 30 September – 1pm-4pm

On the RD115 in Villepinte, roaming on several stops between Parc de la Noue, Lycée Rostand, Malraux, Leclerc and Brassens | Tuesday, October 5 – 3:30pm-6:30pm

At the stop of bus 15, Aulnay-sous-Bois RER station | Tuesday, October 12 – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Two workshops* are also scheduled for October 9 in Aulnay and October 16 in Tremblay-en-France. Click here for more information on the workshops and how to register.

* Participation subject to the presentation of the health pass.