Meet the project teams on September 30, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Lapin Saut stop, in Aulnay-sous-Bois

On 30 September, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Île-de-France Mobilités project team invites you to the Lapin Saut stop in Aulnay-sous-Bois. Come and talk to the team, discover the development project, ask your questions and pick up the project presentation leaflet with its T card.

Other trips by the project team are scheduled:

On the RD115 in Villepinte, roaming on several stops between Parc de la Noue, Lycée Rostand, Malraux, Leclerc and Brassens | Tuesday, October 5 – 3:30pm-6:30pm

At the stop of bus 15, Aulnay-sous-Bois RER station | Tuesday, October 12 – 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Two workshops* are also scheduled for October 9 in Aulnay and October 16 in Tremblay-en-France. Click here for more information on the workshops and how to register.

* Participation subject to the presentation of the health pass.