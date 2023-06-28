Are you going to remove parking spaces?

According to the first studies carried out, the project will have an impact on about 120 parking spaces: rue Jules Vallès and on the RD115 between the Soleil Levant and Lapin Saut stop in Aulnay-sous-Bois, on Avenue Martin Luther King in Sevran and on the RD40 in Tremblay-en-France. This is an initial estimate that will have to be refined later. Subsequent studies will also aim to limit the impact on existing uses and to analyse the methods of restitution if necessary. For example, in Sevran, the creation of a parking zone on the RD 115 (north of the shopping centre) to compensate for the removal of parking spaces on the route will be studied.