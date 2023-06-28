How are cycling facilities envisaged?

With the project, cyclists will eventually benefit from nearly 7.5 km of cycle routes. New cycle paths will be created to complete the existing network. In some sectors, however, given the width of the lanes and the environment, bicycle facilities are impossible to implement and cycle traffic will be in general traffic, which will then be regulated in zone 30. Île-de-France Mobilités has been in contact with the cycling associations as part of the first stage and will continue to involve them as part of the rest of the project.