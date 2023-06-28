Facilities dedicated to busesAulnay > Sevran > Villepinte > Tremblay
Will it be necessary to remove trees?
An initial estimate, which will have to be refined later, estimates the number of trees impacted by the project at just under 40 (with option 1 for Tremblay in France); as part of option 2 for Tremblay-en-France (conservation of 2x2 lanes for road traffic), about 250 trees will be impacted. Île-de-France Mobilités is studying all the solutions to limit the impacts: replanting trees on site or replanting in other sectors. It should be noted that tree planting is planned as part of the project's landscaping.