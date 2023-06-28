Why change the location of certain resorts?

As part of the project to develop buses from Aulnay-sous-Bois to Tremblay-en-France, different types of reconfiguration are being studied, including the creation of 3 new stations:

On the road to Mitry (RD115), in the immediate vicinity of the roundabout serving the Robert Ballanger Intercommunal Hospital: this stop will strengthen the service to the hospital centre, with an alternative station.

On Avenue Salvador Allande, near the Salvador Allende/Martin Luther King roundabout: it would allow residents and employees of the nearby business park to benefit from an alternative service to the Sevran-Beauvottes sector.

On Boulevard Robert Ballanger (RD115), upstream of the RD115/RD40 roundabout: to serve the cultural facilities located north of the RD115.

At the same time and as a result of the restructuring of the route of line 15, some stations will no longer be served by it: Anatole France, Floquet, Saint-Paul, Malraux, Leclerc, Brassens, and the stops of the Tremblay-en-France branch. A subsequent analysis of the restructuring of the existing bus network will be carried out in order to specify the terms and conditions for serving these stations not included in the scope of the project, thanks to one or more other bus lines. This analysis will be carried out in conjunction with the local authorities concerned and the sector's associations. Three stops on the route (currently served by line 15) will be removed:

Art stop in Aulnay-sous-Bois: located between 2 very busy stops on the line (Soleil Levant stop and Lapin Saut stop), at a very short distance from each other, the Art stop is very little used (139 users on average per weekday – source Keolis - 2016), which makes it one of the least frequented stops on line 15. Its removal will improve commercial speed and regularity, and users will have two stops nearby (Lapin Saut or Soleil Levant)

HLM stop: this stop is currently only served in the direction of Aulnay-sous-Bois, at certain times of the day, when the bus makes a detour in the Ambourget district. Its removal will improve the readability of line 15, and users will be able to use the nearby Ambourget – Cimetière stop.

Paré stop: as part of the reconfiguration of the Robert Schuman roundabout, this stop will be removed, and users will be able to go to the Savigny stop.

By 2030, line 15 will serve 23 stations on its 9.2-kilometre route from Aulnay-RER to Vert Galant and is expected to carry 24,000 passengers daily.