Why restructure the route of line 15?

Line 15 (Aulnay-sous-Bois RER – Tremblay-en-France Jaurès) is one of the most important in the north-east of the Ile-de-France region, with around 20,000 passengers per day. It is therefore important to provide the various passengers who use it, especially in connection with the 3 stations served (Aulnay RER, Sevran-Beaudottes and Vert Galant), a quality service. Today, this line:

is integrated into the general circulation, which is detrimental to its performance and the quality of the service (regularity and commercial speed)

has particularities of the route, with several terminuses/destinations, a number of stops and a route that vary according to the direction of traffic, which complicates its readability.

The creation of a dedicated site (dedicated tracks), functional improvements, as well as the removal of certain stops will significantly improve the operation of the line, with an average time saving of 8 to 10 minutes to get from Aulnay RER to Vert Galant, for the 24,000 users expected daily on the line, from 2030.