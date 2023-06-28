When will the project be commissioned?

Following the consultation and the establishment of the consultation report, preliminary studies will be carried out to finalize the project and establish the Schema of Principle. The project will then be submitted to a public inquiry and can be carried out in the medium term. As an ticket, for comparable projects, an average of 8 to 10 years were required between the preliminary studies (current stage of the project) and the commissioning of the new infrastructure. This period takes into account in particular the time taken to obtain the various regulatory authorisations and the time required for land acquisitions and the implementation of any diversions of the concession networks.