What is the objective of the consultation? How to participate?

In 2020, the first phase of the project's study resulted in the publication of a Dossier of Objectives and Main Characteristics. It is on this support, which makes it possible to specify the project, its characteristics and its route, that the consultation is based. This stage of dialogue with the region is part of Île-de-France Mobilités' quality approach and reflects its desire to build projects by and for public transport users. In this perspective, your opinion and remarks are important to enrich the project. From September 20 to October 22, 2021, come and meet the Île-de-France Mobilités project teams during meetings and workshops organized in the territory (dates, times and registration procedures available here) and share your comments with us by leaving a notice or by returning the T coupon of the leaflet, available in the town halls of Aulnay-sous-Bois, Sevran, Villepinte and Tremblay-en-France.