What will be the follow-up given to the opinions and remarks collected during the preliminary consultation?

All opinions and remarks will be taken into account until October 22 inclusive. At the end of the consultation, Île-de-France Mobilités will draw up a report on the consultation listing the exchanges and opinions expressed. This document will be validated by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités and made known to all (posted on the website). The lessons learned from the consultation will thus feed into the project so that it best meets the needs and expectations of the territory and will guide the completion of the further studies and the drafting of the Schema of Principle and the Public Utility Inquiry File.