What service solutions are being considered for the stops that will no longer be served by line 15?

As a result of the restructuring of the route of line 15, some stations will no longer be served by this line: Anatole France, Floquet, Saint-Paul, Malraux, Leclerc, Brassens, and the stops of the Jaurès branch. The restructuring of the existing bus network will be carried out in order to specify the terms of service to these stations not included in the scope of the project. These stops will be served by other lines of the bus network. This point will be studied at a later stage of the project, in order to be as close as possible to the needs of the territory on the date of commissioning of the new infrastructure.