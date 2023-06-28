What is a dedicated bus lane?

It is a lane that is only dedicated to buses, which also benefit from priority at intersections. This principle allows for a smooth and fast circulation of buses, which gain in speed and regularity by freeing themselves from the hazards of traffic (traffic jams, red lights, etc.). As part of the project, 9.2 km of lanes dedicated to buses will be created. It can be a one-way lane (in one direction only) or a two-way lane (a dedicated lane in each direction of traffic). These roads are inserted in different ways, depending on the constraints of the site:

axial: insertion in the centre of the carriageway, between the two directions of general traffic.

lateral: insertion next to the road

bilateral: insertion on both sides of the carriageway

As part of the project, wherever possible, the principle of a two-way dedicated site has been retained. These dedicated lanes will be able to be used by other bus lines in the area, according to modalities that will be studied in the rest of the project studies.