Who is financing the project and how much does it cost?

The cost of the infrastructure is estimated at €89.1 million excluding tax. The State, the Île-de-France Region, the Department of Seine-Saint-Denis and the Public Establishment Paris Terres d'Envol finance the studies up to the Public Utility Inquiry, according to this distribution:

The Île-de-France Region (49%)

The State (21%)

Paris Terres d'Envol (20%)

The department (10%)

Île-de-France Mobilités, the Mobility Organising Authority (AOM) in Île-de-France, is the contracting authority for these studies. It is also Île-de-France Mobilités that finances all the rolling stock and operating costs.