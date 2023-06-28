Facilities dedicated to busesAulnay > Sevran > Villepinte > Tremblay
Who is financing the project and how much does it cost?
The cost of the infrastructure is estimated at €89.1 million excluding tax. The State, the Île-de-France Region, the Department of Seine-Saint-Denis and the Public Establishment Paris Terres d'Envol finance the studies up to the Public Utility Inquiry, according to this distribution:
- The Île-de-France Region (49%)
- The State (21%)
- Paris Terres d'Envol (20%)
- The department (10%)
Île-de-France Mobilités, the Mobility Organising Authority (AOM) in Île-de-France, is the contracting authority for these studies. It is also Île-de-France Mobilités that finances all the rolling stock and operating costs.