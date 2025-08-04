The Bus Bords de Marne project declared of public utility!
The Prefects of Val-de-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis and Seine-et-Marne declared the Bus Bords de Marne project to be of public utility on August 4, 2025.
This decision follows the favourable opinion of the independent commission of inquiry on 20 December 2024 and the Île-de-France Mobilités project declaration approved on 10 April 2025.
The declaration of public utility is a decisive step towards the completion of the operation.
The design studies (preliminary project) are starting now, and will take into account the reservations and recommendations of the commission of inquiry: to find out more, find here all the information on the project declaration and the commitments of Île-de-France Mobilités.
Consult:
The prefectural decree of declaration of public utility
Its appendix 1: situation plan
Its appendix 2: general plan of the works
Its appendix 3 - the Île-de-France Mobilités project declaration
Its appendix 4: file on the compatibility of urban planning documents
