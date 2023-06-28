Related project: discover the public inquiry report on the Pôle Val de Fontenay project

Among the related projects of the Bus Bords de Marne project, the "redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station hub" was the subject of a public inquiry from 23 April to 26 May 2021. At the end of July, the investigating commissioner gave a favourable opinion on this project following this investigation.

This favourable opinion is accompanied by four recommendations relating to the coordination of all passenger buildings, the study and possible reorganisation of the routes and stops of the buses serving the east side of the hub, the improvement of the safety of the RER E platforms and the addition of parking spaces for the drop-off point.

In the coming weeks, the Île-de-France Mobilités teams will reflect on the follow-up to these recommendations and, at the beginning of October, the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités will deliberate on the project declaration for the redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station. The prefect will then be asked to rule on the public utility of the project.

Find all the information on the related project website.