Discover the developments planned for this sector, at the preliminary study stage and presented to the consultation prior to the winter of 2020-2021:

In Chelles, the Bus Bords de Marne will take Avenue du Maréchal Foch, between Avenue du Général and Place Gasnier Guy.

2 stations are offered on this 900 m line:

Marshal Foch*

Chelles – Gournay RER

A single dedicated lane, located in the centre of the road, will be created in the direction of the Chelles-Gournay RER station (south-north direction). In the opposite direction, buses will run in general traffic.

The facilities dedicated to buses will facilitate the link to the Chelles-Gournay RER station, maintain parking and maintain accessibility to shops. A two-way cycle path is located to the north of the road.

Following the preliminary consultation, preliminary studies are being carried out and aim to specify and deepen the project's developments: the distribution of the functionalities on the road and in particular the number of road lanes, the precise location of termini and stations, the operating methods of the buses, the number of road lanes and the operation of the crossroads, the insertion of cycling and pedestrian continuities, greening along the route, etc.

In this sector, Île-de-France Mobilités will in particular deepen the positioning of the stations and will endeavour to specify the interconnections of the project with the Chelles-Gournay station in order to optimise connections for all modes (pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users).

* The names of the stations are provisional

** The presentation of the project will be updated when the preliminary studies of the Schematic diagram are finalized