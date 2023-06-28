Walk the route
The route and the selected stations
The Bus Bords de Marne will cover about 8.5 kilometres and serve 17 stations. It crosses 7 communes (Fontenay-sous-Bois, Le Perreux-sur-Marne, Neuilly-Plaisance, Neuilly-sur-Marne, Gagny, Gournay-sur-Marne and Chelles) and 3 departments (Val-de-Marne, Seine-Saint-Denis and Seine-et-Marne). The project is accompanied by the construction of a continuous cycle path from Val de Fontenay to Chelles-Gournay, and a reorganisation of the local bus network. The termini will be located in the future bus hub to the east of Val de Fontenay, and within the Chelles-Gournay bus hub.
Simplified forecast diagram of the future Bus Bords de Marne line and the 17 stations: Val de Fontenay RER and Carnot in interconnection with the RER A, E, the new Metro line 15, the extended T1 tramway and local buses, Avron, Jules Ferry, Jouleau, Neuilly Plaisance RER in interconnection with the RER A, Aristide Briand, Foch - de Gaulle, Place de la Résistance, Verdun, Blancheville - Ville Evrard, Maison Blanche, L'Avenir, Pointe de Gournay, Rue du Port, Foch, Chelles-Gournay RER in interconnection with the RER E, line P, the future Metro line 16 and local buses.
The insertion of lanes dedicated to the Bords de Marne Bus
Taking into account the urban, historical and landscape characteristics specific to each sector, it meets objectives that are sometimes complex to reconcile:
- Organise roads to improve the functioning of public transport, promote active modes (pedestrians, cyclists) and allow the flow of road traffic;
- Integrate all the functionalities necessary for urban operation: local access, parking, deliveries, exceptional transport, emergency access, etc. ;
- Minimize land acquisitions;
- Limit the effects on trees and the environment in general;
- Optimize the investment and operating costs of the project.
Map showing the long-term developments, after the commissioning of the Bus Bords de Marne and 2 years after the commissioning of line 15 on the section between the Aristide Briand and Verdun stations:
A sequenced route
For greater readability, the path is divided into seven distinct sections.