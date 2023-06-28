Avron, Jules Ferry, and Jouleau stations
On this section, the Bus Bords de Marne takes the Boulevard d'Alsace-Lorraine in Perreux-sur-Marne and serves the Avron, Jules Ferry and Jouleau stations.
The main issues are:
- Maintain local access and a parking offer that is consistent with uses;
- Densify and secure pedestrian crossings to improve the north-south continuity of the axis;
- Preserve tree alignments as much as possible.
In the project presented during the preliminary consultation, it was provided for:
- Dedicated lanes for buses in both directions, implying the removal of the entire central median planted, and a large number of parking spaces;
- An Avron station with platforms facing each other to the right of the Germaine Sablon school.
Route and developments selected
View of the Boulevard d'Alsace-Lorraine in Perreux-sur-Marne
Taking into account the traffic conditions modelled at the time of commissioning, the project now provides for a single lane dedicated to buses, in order to:
- Preserve and complete the existing tree alignments outside the future stations;
- Restore more parking spaces than initially, especially near shops.
The Avron station will be developed with platforms separated by direction: the platform in the direction of Chelles-Gournay will be located on the Boulevard d'Alsace-Lorraine, and the platform in the direction of Val de Fontenay will be located on the Avenue du Général de Gaulle. This makes it possible to create comfortable pavements on the Boulevard d'Alsace-Lorraine near the station and the Germaine Sablon school, to preserve trees to the right of the station and to restore parking spaces to the right of the shops.
Route and facilities selected for the Avron, Jules Ferry and Jouleau stations
Visualize the area in 3D
On board the bus, from station to station, you can discover in 3D video the intention of the final developments of the Bus Bords de Marne in this sector. At each station, a 360° panorama allows you to view the bus shelters and the pedestrian view more precisely (just move the camera with your mouse on a computer or with your index finger on mobile).
Note: these views of intent are intended to give an initial overview of the developments proposed at this stage of the studies. Some aspects are therefore likely to evolve in the course of the studies, or are not shown as they stand, such as road traffic lights.
This version can be viewed on desktop or mobile. A higher definition version will be put online in the coming weeks and will be available on computers