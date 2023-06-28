Neuilly-Plaisance to Neuilly-sur-Marne

Discover the developments planned in this sector, at the preliminary study stage and presented to the consultation prior to the winter of 2020-2021**:

The Bus Bords de Marne will take Boulevard Gallieni in Neuilly-Plaisance, then Boulevard Foch, Avenue de Gaulle and Avenue Leclerc in Neuilly-sur-Marne.

5 stations are offered on this 2.3 km line:

Neuilly-Plaisance RER

Aristide Briand*

Foch – de Gaulle*

Place de la Résistance*

Verdun*

The lanes dedicated to buses will be located in the centre of the road in order to facilitate local access and to offer optimal bus operating speed (limitation of conflicts at junctions).

During the preliminary consultation, the reduction of the number of lanes dedicated to motorists was considered according to two options, with the aim of deepening each of them in the following studies:

two lanes in the direction of Paris and one lane to Chelles,

One lane in each direction.

A two-way cycle path is located to the north of the road.

Between Boulevard Gallieni and Boulevard Foch, the developments will promote service to the Neuilly-Plaisance RER station, improve the urban quality of the axis and be compatible with the gauge of exceptional convoys.

Between Avenue du Général de Gaulle and Avenue du Maréchal Leclerc, the developments will promote service to city centres, improve the living environment, cross the Place de la Résistance, and will be compatible with the size of exceptional convoys.

Following the preliminary consultation, preliminary studies are being carried out and aim to specify and deepen the project's developments: the distribution of the functionalities on the road and in particular the number of road lanes, the precise location of termini and stations, the operating methods of the buses, the number of road lanes and the operation of the crossroads, the insertion of cycling and pedestrian continuities, greening along the route, etc.

In this sector, Île-de-France Mobilités has confirmed that during these studies, the impacts of the project on road traffic will be examined in particular, to inform the choice of development that will ultimately be brought to the public inquiry. Local authorities will be closely involved in the discussions on this subject. The proposed developments will have to be consistent from one end of the route to the other, to avoid the appearance of "bottlenecks". These studies will also make it possible to specify the operating principles of the intersections, the main points of road traffic congestion, and to define the necessary accompanying measures on the roads near the former RN34.

Finally, the interconnection between the Bus Bords de Marne and Neuilly-Plaisance station will be deepened in order to facilitate connections for all modes (pedestrians, cyclists, public transport users).

* The names of the stations are provisional

** The presentation of the project will be updated when the preliminary studies of the Schematic diagram are finalized