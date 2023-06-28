Discover the project

The former RN 34, a major local service axis providing a direct link to Paris, is heavily used (17,000 to 29,000 vehicles/day), in particular from the General Leclerc roundabout in Perreux-sur-Marne to the Place de la Résistance in Neuilly-sur-Marne and from the Pointe de Gournay to the entrance to Chelles.

Bus traffic is now difficult. Traffic hazards (congestion, road stops, traffic light junctions) generate regularity problems and longer travel times for the bus lines that use it, in particular line 113. However, the bus offer is essential to reach the rail network and access the employment centres in the heart of the metropolis.

The Bus Bords de Marne will run on dedicated traffic lanes with priority at intersections and occasional developments (approach lanes and redevelopment of intersections). He will thus benefit from better regularity and reduced travel times. These developments could also benefit other bus lines.