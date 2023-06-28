Discover the project
Objectives
- To offer a fast, reliable and comfortable means of transport and to improve the performance of other bus lines in the territory,
- Ensure efficient links and connections to the stations (Val de Fontenay, Neuilly-Plaisance and Chelles-Gournay),
- To support the development projects of the territory by serving as closely as possible the areas in project (in particular the ZAC Maison Blanche and the Val de Fontenay district),
- Create continuous, comfortable and safe routes, especially for walking and cycling,
- To improve the living environment by contributing to the renovation of public spaces and the calming of traffic.
Improving bus traffic
The former RN 34, a major local service axis providing a direct link to Paris, is heavily used (17,000 to 29,000 vehicles/day), in particular from the General Leclerc roundabout in Perreux-sur-Marne to the Place de la Résistance in Neuilly-sur-Marne and from the Pointe de Gournay to the entrance to Chelles.
Bus traffic is now difficult. Traffic hazards (congestion, road stops, traffic light junctions) generate regularity problems and longer travel times for the bus lines that use it, in particular line 113. However, the bus offer is essential to reach the rail network and access the employment centres in the heart of the metropolis.
The Bus Bords de Marne will run on dedicated traffic lanes with priority at intersections and occasional developments (approach lanes and redevelopment of intersections). He will thus benefit from better regularity and reduced travel times. These developments could also benefit other bus lines.
Redesigned stops
Today, 22 bus stations, sometimes very close to each other, are located in this sector, which does not promote smooth bus traffic.
The number and positioning of some bus stops will be modified as part of the new Bus Bords de Marne line project, to ensure more efficient travel times. To date, the project plans to serve 17 stations, spaced 500 m apart on average and positioned as close as possible to residential areas and facilities. This is to ensure a good balance between a fine service to the sector and an efficient bus offer. The location of the stations is not yet final at this stage and will be refined as part of the preliminary studies currently being carried out.
The Bord de Marne Bus stations will be easily located and accessible to all. They will be equipped with many facilities (shelter, seating, real-time passenger information, accessibility for people with reduced mobility, transport tickets purchase terminal, etc.).
Connecting stations
The stations of Val de Fontenay, Neuilly-sur-Marne and Chelles-Gournay are three major hubs that make it possible to reach the city's employment hubs via the rail network. They are also the termini of a dozen bus lines.
When it is put into service, the Bus Bords de Marne will effectively link these three stations, in order to facilitate connections with the existing and future transport offer (commissioning of the T1 and the extension of the RER E to La Défense and, by 2030, commissioning of the M15 and M16).
Supporting territorial development
By 2030
By 2030, the territory will become denser with several urban development projects such as those of Val de Fontenay - Alouettes, the ZAC Maison Blanche or Ville Evrard. The Bus Bords de Marne will serve them and thus meet the growing needs for travel. It is also part of an overall development of the transport offer in the sector.
The Val de Fontenay – Alouettes project
The development operation, located to the north and around the Val de Fontenay RER station, is being developed over 75 hectares. It aims to open up the Alouettes district, support the economic development of the sector, remesh public spaces in favour of soft modes to the east and west of the station hub and revegetate the district. The provisional programme provides for a provisional programme of approximately 600,000 m² corresponding to the creation of 1,000 new housing units (excluding specific housing, hotels and the Val de Fontenay district), 300,000 m² of office space, i.e. the doubling of the current tertiary centre, the creation of various facilities (a new school complex, an early childhood facility and a structuring sports facility). The SPL Marne et Bois holds the development concession on behalf of the city of Fontenay-sous-Bois and the EPT Paris-Est Marne et Bois.
The Maison Blanche ZAC
Located on the site of the former Maison Blanche hospital in Neuilly-sur-Marne, the project is being developed on 58 hectares. It will eventually accommodate between 4000 and 4200 housing units (i.e. nearly 10,000 inhabitants), 40,000 m2 of activities, shops, facilities and quality public and private spaces. The principle is to shape a sustainable city by preserving and enhancing the heritage and biodiversity of the site. The first housing units were delivered in June 2020 and the work will be spread out until 2022 for the first phase. The next deliveries will be made in phases of about 1,000 housing units by 2024, 2027 and 2031. Grand Paris Aménagement is carrying out the development of the Maison Blanche ZAC on behalf of Grand Paris Grand Est. For more information: https://leparcmb.fr/
The Ville Evrard project
Located in Neuilly-sur-Marne, south of the former RN34, the project provides for the construction of new and rehabilitated housing in the historic heart of the hospital. Local shops and a school group are also planned. The deliveries of the housing are scheduled between 2025 and 2028. The main access to this new district will be via the former RN34 (Avenue Jean Jaurès) at a new intersection to be developed, in conjunction with the Seine-Saint-Denis Departmental Council. A project for a general education high school with 800 students is part of the Ile de France Region's multi-year investment plan.
The development of the transport network
Several projects to develop the public transport network are planned, in particular at the existing hubs: the T1 tram in Val de Fontenay (www.t1bobigny-valdefontenay.fr) and the extension of the RER E to La Défense (www.rer-eole.fr) from Val de Fontenay and Chelles-Gournay, until the commissioning of the Bus Bords de Marne project. Then metro 15 East in Val de Fontenay (www.societedugrandparis.fr/gpe/ligne/ligne-15-est) and metro 16 in Chelles-Gournay (www.societedugrandparis.fr/gpe/ligne/ligne-16), by 2030.
Improving the living environment
Redevelopment of public space
The Bus Bords de Marne project includes a qualitative redevelopment of the public space, from "façade to façade" along the entire axis: roads, roads, pavements, furniture, lighting and planting. The developments will try to give each user his or her place in the public space. The preliminary studies currently being carried out aim in particular to deepen the modalities of sharing public space between the different functionalities, in the light of the lessons learned from the consultation.
Cyclists and pedestrians
The developments will give each user his or her place in the public space, in particular by promoting soft modes. At this stage, the project provides for the development of a two-way cycle path with a width of 3 metres along the entire route, as well as wide pavements for pedestrians, taking into account the constraints and needs of general traffic and parking. The studies currently being carried out aim to refine these developments, in the light of the lessons learned from the consultation, while ensuring that the capacity, safety and continuity of cycle and pedestrian routes are promoted along the entire route.
Landscaping
Landscaping will also be carried out. The studies currently being carried out aim to clarify them by trying to promote greening along the route and to avoid as much as possible the impact on existing trees.
Adapting the bus network
The project will be accompanied by a reorganisation of the local bus network, so that the other lines benefit optimally from the developments carried out.
A bus service will also be maintained in the sectors served by the current line 113 and not served by the Bus Bords de Marne: between the municipalities of Neuilly-Plaisance and Nogent-sur-Marne, then from Chelles-Gournay RER to the town hall of Chelles and the Terre-Ciel shopping centre. Reflections on the precise organisation of the network will be carried out 2 to 3 years before the bus is put into service in order to size the offer as closely as possible to the needs observed.