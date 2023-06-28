Le Perreux-sur-Marne

Discover the developments planned in this sector, at the preliminary study stage and presented to the consultation prior to the winter of 2020-2021**:

In Perreux-sur-Marne, the route follows the Boulevard d'Alsace-Lorraine, between the General Leclerc crossroads and the Boulevard Gallieni.

3 stations are offered on this 1.2 km line:

Avron*

Jules Ferry*

Jouleau*

The Bus Bords de Marne will run in the centre of the road in order to maintain access to parking and local access.

A two-way cycle path is located to the north of the road.

Following the preliminary consultation, preliminary studies are being carried out and aim to specify and deepen the project's developments: the distribution of the functionalities on the road and in particular the number of road lanes, the precise location of termini and stations, the operating methods of the buses, the number of road lanes and the operation of the crossroads, the insertion of cycling and pedestrian continuities, greening along the route, etc. In this sector, Île-de-France Mobilités has planned to study the alternative proposals collected during the consultation on the positioning of the Avron station in order to facilitate bus connections.

*Provisional station names

** The presentation of the project will be updated when the preliminary studies of the Schematic diagram are finalized