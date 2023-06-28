The redevelopment of the Val de Fontenay station hub

The Val de Fontenay sector is experiencing a strong development dynamic both in terms of transport and urban development. By 2035, the Val de Fontenay station hub will welcome the arrival of new transport lines (metro line 15, T1 tramway and Bus Bords de Marne) and numerous urban projects. By 2035, the number of passengers at the Val de Fontenay station is expected to increase by 115%. A project to redevelop the station hub is in the preliminary design study phase (AVP): it concerns the spaces inside the station to improve passenger traffic and connections and the spaces around the station to facilitate intermodality (pedestrians, bicycles, buses, metro, etc.).

For more information: https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/le-reseau/projets/gare-reamenagement-gare-de-val-de-fontenay